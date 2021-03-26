March Hare disappointment made up for by Bushtown Steam Up Day

It’s been an intriguing month for many within the Waimate district, with Covid-19 alert levels coming back into play and then within a matter of days, disappearing again following no community cases being reported nationwide.

While it was bitterly disappointing to see the March Hare rally postponed, given the uncertainty that surrounds Covid-19, it was entirely understandable and I’m sure the event will continue to roar on again sometime soon.

Though with the disappointment of one event came joy at another, as it proved full steam ahead for the Bushtown Steam Up Day, both figuratively and literally.

With weather being kind, thousands of people enjoyed the opportunity to take a step back in time and soak in the surrounds.

Over the years, Bushtown Waimate has gone from strength to strength as a heritage park, and it continues to grow and develop under the guidance and commitment from the Bushtown committee.

The vision that their members are building is offering today’s young people the opportunity to have hands-on experiences and gain knowledge that they may never see outside of museums.

Elsewhere, it was a time to reflect on and celebrate the incredible people and organisations we have within the Waimate district, with the 2021 Civic Awards highlighting some fantastic volunteer spirit.

There are always loud protests from our recipients that they do not want recognition, but every day, our volunteers continue to be the glue that holds our community together and being able to thank and recognise those people who do so much for our communities is important.

Those recognised include Lillian Bailey, John and Makere Kairimu, Joan Tindall and Charles Ruddenklau (individual), Amellia Lindsay (youth) and Inner Wheel of Waimate (group).

In other news, it was fantastic to see our district library reopen again after several weeks of flood-related disruption. It was a personal privilege to cut the ribbon and declare the library back open to the public.

With some exciting new initiatives in this space, keep a close eye on the Waimate District Council’s communication channels to stay informed.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking to get out of the house this weekend, take a drive in to Waimate and see the wonderful autumn colours on display at Victoria Park and Knottingley Park and Arboretum.

Whether it’s to enjoy a stroll or rest up for a picnic, it’s a stunning backdrop to behold and well worth the visit.