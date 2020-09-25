New speed limits set to go

Is it just me or is this year disappearing faster than a snowman in a norwester?

We all seem to be very busy with various stuff, and I think Covid-19 has a lot to answer for.

I know there is a ton of work going on at the Waitaki District Council in many of the activities we carry out.

We are getting to the final stages of our Oamaru Harbour Plan 2020 and Beyond; significant parts of the reviewed district plan are being completed, with more to come; we are in the process of putting together the building blocks of the long-term plan; and we have just adopted the results of a long process to review speed limits across Waitaki, and made changes to our roading bylaw.

And then there are the business-as-usual things we do to keep water coming out of taps, keep maintenance up on our roads, keep our parks and gardens tidy, maintain our many assets, and keep our facilities operating through various Covid alert levels.

All these things are being done to help make Waitaki the best place to be.

One of those reviews I mentioned above is speed limits. And, as I said, it has been a long process, given the legal requirements and the delays due to Covid-19.

But the changes will be noticed soon as new speed limit signs go up on quite a few roads around Waitaki.

These have been consulted on several times – first with suggestions coming from our roading team, then with those suggestions, which may have been modified, plus other suggestions put forward by the public. Lastly, the final consultation occurred when all the amended suggestions were put out again for feedback.

On Tuesday, the assets committee, chaired by Cr Bill Kingan, agreed to the proposed changes and has recommended them to the council.

It will be the council’s job to finally adopt the proposals, and that will happen at our meeting on October 6. You can find our agenda with the details of changes on the council’s website from October 1, under the “Council Meetings” heading.

The new speed limits take effect from November 1 and will start being enforced from that time.

Not everyone will be happy with the changes, but they are the result of all that consultation, and they will help make our roads safer.

Many are in areas where increased traffic has raised concerns and often caused incidents. Some result from increased development or new activities, such as Parsons Rd in Oamaru, or Lake Ohau Rd at the upper end of Waitaki.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the members of the public who took the time to give us their thoughts, and who have helped shape the final changes.

It is greatly appreciated, and the perspectives of locals is valued when it comes to their local roads.

Best wishes everyone, and take care.