As I’ve discussed in this column and elsewhere in the past couple of years, there is a lot going on at the Waitaki District Council.

These are difficult times, in so many ways, with Covid challenges affecting so much of what we do.

As much as it impacts every single one of us, and it’s creating a range of stresses and anxiety in communities, we still have to do whatever we can to get on with life in this new normal.

And as happens every three years, we will have another local government election in October.

There is an increasing interest in who is standing for the various positions and, with nominations opening today for four weeks, we will soon know whose names are going to be on the voting papers when they are delivered to each voter in mid-September.

It is my hope that there will be some really great choices on those voting papers for us all to choose from, whether that is for councillor positions in each of our four wards, community board members for the two wards with those positions, or for mayor.

There will be vacancies to be filled, and competition for all positions is healthy for democracy. The more quality choices there are, the better off Waitaki will be.

Personally, I look for particular qualities in any candidates asking for my vote.

It is important that these people are community-minded. But I also like to see people who have good decision-making skills, have an open mind (but not an empty head) on issues, and can work with others. I don’t care what their political persuasion is, as I have no time for party politics when it comes to making decisions for our community.

I also don’t care what gender, ethnicity, religion they are — or whether they prefer tea of coffee. However, I will be looking for a variety of candidates who bring those different life experiences to the council and who reflect our broader community. That helps to provide different perspectives around the council table, ensuring broader views are taken into consideration on issues.

Those are the things I look for, but your preferences could well be based on other criteria — that is how the melting pot of democracy works.

Every person who is eligible to vote helps to shape the next council. Their combined choices determine who will represent them and make decisions on their behalf for the next three years.

Even those who don’t vote have an interest in the decisions to be made by those people who are elected.

But by not voting, that may help candidates who don’t represent their views, particularly if voting is close.

So if you know anyone who would be a good addition to the council, or you think you would have the skills, time and interest in our community, then a number of us are keen to discuss this further with you.

It’s not for everyone, but it is rewarding, challenging and possibly slightly addictive.

It also helps improve speed-reading skills due to the amount of information that needs to be absorbed.

Waitaki deserves to have good community people looking after our community — after all, local democracy is key to good local outcomes.

This is my last column before the election on October 8, so best wishes to yourself and your family, and no matter who it is for, please make sure you vote.

Gary Kircher is the Mayor of Waitaki