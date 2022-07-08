When I was first elected to council a friend rang to congratulate me and suggested I weigh myself.

He reckoned in 12 months I would be much heavier as his perception of council was lots of talk interspersed with cream buns and coffee.

I was thrilled to dispel the myth and inform him that 12 months down the track I was 2kg lighter and had never been offered a cream bun.

Last week, after the vote on the future of Forrester Heights, I, along with some of my fellow councillors, was accused of being ‘‘on the take’’, ‘‘dishonest’’ and ‘‘controlled by the Freemasons and/or the Oamaru mafia’’ on social media.

Quite a perverted perception.

In reality, I am none of the above and I have seen nothing to suggest my fellow councillors are either.

One of my sporting interests is rugby refereeing, and I have coached and mentored young referees for a number of years. When watching a game, I often hear supporters make comments and I wonder if they are watching the same game.

Their perception is blurred by the desire to see their team win — the reality is, the referee has made a correct and impartial decision.

The perception is most councils are dominated by old male, pale and stale blokes.

Reality is, Waitaki has three very articulate and well-informed younger women who bring a huge amount to discussions around the council table. Let’s hope we see more prepared to stand for the next term.

Perception is council meets on Tuesdays and decisions are made. Reality is, staff do a huge amount of work to prepare reports for elected members prior to meetings.

Last Monday, I had more than 300 pages to read. Tuesday’s meetings went from 8.30am until 3.30pm. Then on Wednesday I spent most of the day on a field trip with staff to expand our understanding of tussock burning, then attended meetings in Moeraki and Hampden in the evening.

Reality is, most councillors spend a lot of time seeking to assist our communities.

Perception is, ‘‘democracy is dead’’ when someone disagrees with my position. Reality is, democracy is very much alive when people are prepared to stand for election, front up at meetings, argue their position and accept majority decisions.

Perception is, the Waitaki draft district plan is a forgone decision. Reality is this is only a draft and everyone who attends a meeting or submits on it is having a say in our future.

Waitaki isn’t just a special place, it is our special place, and we need to push back whenever some faceless central government agency tries to tell us what we need, we know what we need as we choose to live in this magic place.

When I agreed to stand in the Waihemo by-election my perception was it’s only 18 months, how hard can it be?

Well, in reality, it’s been harder than I thought, but at the same time it has been a privilege to advocate for the ratepayers of Waihemo, fight for fairness for our rural sector and try and see Waitaki be the best we can be.

The old saying is ‘‘bad things only happen when good people stay silent’’.

Please consider standing up for your community as I have endeavoured to stand up for mine.

Jim Thomson is the Waitaki district councillor for the Waihemo ward