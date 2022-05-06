Plenty in town to be proud of

As it begins to cool off, Waitaki is still steaming.

We congratulate Katrina McLarin and Brenda Laverick on breathing new life into the Criterion, Becky Dennison on expanding Hyde Boutique into a new venue and Whitestone Cheese for wiping the floor at the New Zealand Champions of Cheese Awards.

Shining examples of hospitality, retail, and production humming in North Otago.

This month, submissions close for the Waitaki District Council’s annual plan as well as the contentious Forrester Heights.

Take the opportunity to have your voice heard. Letting the Oamaru Today Facebook page know how you feel might get some solid heart or angry face emoji feedback, but to effect change, check out the council’s digestible website and submissions process.

Business South supports the submission process and is happy to advocate on your behalf.

The Roman proverb: ‘‘spoken words fly away, written words remain’’ has never been truer.

Last month, we had the inspirational Philippa Cameron speak at a Business South Pause event, talking about how she tells her story and converts her craft into revenue and sales.

Sharing business success, tips and tricks looks to be a great way for businesses to support each other in regions like the Waitaki — we look forward to seeing you at the next one.

On Monday, The Business Hive and Business South hosted BP 2Go, and special guest Kevin Malcolm to hear about the Network Waitaki Event Centre, a space that can embody the story and future of the Waitaki.

Kevin and his crew are looking for pledges and made a compelling case for the event centre. The construction and reality of the centre will boost business and attract and retain skilled professionals and young families to Oamaru and Waitaki.

I’m pleased to say that on the night, three businesses put their hands in their pockets. I look forward to watching the event centre working alongside and learning from other established institutions.

Something else to be proud of is the Rawson brothers, owneroperators of BP 2Go for the past 40 years — a true institution. We had the chance to celebrate with family and past employees.

Speaking up for, or celebrating, your business, your family and your community is a privilege we are fortunate to have. Take the opportunity to share your story, have your voice heard and celebrate your successes.

Rebecca Finlay is Business South’s Waitaki business navigator