Service essential to keep happy customers

When Mandy Wong and Tom Nie moved to Oamaru, the community welcomed them with open arms. They were blown away by the kindness of North Otago people and are reciprocating that by making the North Otago Dispensary a place for the community to feel welcome.

Shopping locally and supporting local businesses is not about just getting a product from a retail shop, but also getting an experience that you cannot get online. A pleasant experience that makes you feel happy when you walk out of the shop. An experience that can make a positive impact on someone.

People often come into the North Otago Dispensary because they are sick, and we never know what they are going through, so it is very important we don’t add any more burden on them, but try our best to make them feel better and help them to find the right product and give them health advice.

We are known as they happy pharmacy – our staff are always smiling and willing to help.

Recently we were very honoured to have been voted as the shop with the best customer service in North Otago from Real Radio‘s “Ask A Local” campaign.

We believe great customer service is essential to building a long-term relationship with our customers and, most importantly, it is the community and the people who have been so kind to us who make us happy and wanting to provide them with a great service.

Tom and I recalled when we first arrived in Oamaru the community was very welcoming and friendly.

Everyone was so kind to us and welcomed us to this community.

So it is just a reciprocal thing for us to keep smiling and make everybody feel at home when they walk through our pharmacy door.

As people are more price sensitive now, they may think products online are cheaper, but we are always happy to try to price match.

We want people to know they can get what they need in town at a good price – and with great service too!

Oamaru is great place to live, work and to serve as we have a great community that supports each other.

When you are shopping locally, you are boosting the local economy and supporting the local communities.

Next time you need something – try local, shop local, support local.