Buying into the Heath 2000 franchise 12 years ago brought Lynette Taylor back to Oamaru, the town where her grandparents lived and her parents grew up. It felt like home, and that’s why she’s passionate about its future.

Are you passionate about what you are doing? Passionate enough to take on being in business and the added responsibilities that come with it?

I was – and still am.

I love what I do and my small team at Health 2000 shares my passion to find the complete solution for every customer, to best help them.

We are all leading busy lives with demands on our time and finding the balance can be hard. We look at helping your body find the balance within.

We thrive on knowledge. Head office initiates informative training for staff and we are always researching new information.

We are passionate about helping our customers find options for better health and making a difference in people’s lives.

Health 2000 has evolved over the years, changing with the times.

We now offer Laybuy (take home now and pay later, at no extra cost) allowing you to address your health issues without delay and, if getting into the shop is not an easy option for you or for those who live out of town, we are only an email or phone call away.

Health 2000 is a New Zealand franchise, with around 70 stores nationwide. I bought into the franchise nearly 12 years ago, which brought me back to where my grandparents lived and parents grew up.

Oamaru is where my family history began, and it was like coming home for me.

This is one of the reasons why I am so passionate about Oamaru’s future.

I pay it forward where I can, helping support small clubs and also organisations who are making a difference for locals and keeping the community spirit alive.

Where you chose to spend your hard-earned money nowadays matters.

Are you supporting your local town’s economy?

It can help local families and allow the vibrancy of the town to grow – and we all have a role to play.

When another business decides to close its doors, it was once a seemingly thriving business. What you do makes a difference.

A dollar spent in Oamaru creates community, jobs, growth and maintains the value in the local market.

Our community is now under threat by locals being enticed to spend their dollars elsewhere, in a market that takes money out of towns and possibly out of New Zealand, on a scale that is threatening the small towns of today.

Don’t let this happen to our town.

We have all driven through towns that are sitting dormant, so don’t be complacent. Once this happens it is a hard road back. This also has a flow-on effect to property values, as people are less likely to want to move to a town with reduced services or are moving on because of a lack of jobs.

If you shop local, there will be local shops.

Thank you for helping keep Oamaru alive and giving it a future.

Lynette Taylor is the owner of Health 2000 Oamaru.