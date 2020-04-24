Standing together as we face a new future

Thank you for welcoming us into your bubble.

Next week we will go from Covid-19 Alert Level 4 to Level 3 and with that our attention moves to imagining what the landscape may look like on our staged return to the “new normal”.

Allied Press made a commitment when we went into lockdown that we would be there for you. The Otago Daily Times has continued to be the eye on your world, informing and entertaining and showcasing the local heroes as we challenge the threat of this invisible pandemic killer.

Now, most of our stable of community newspapers are back.

We believe this is an important step in the road to recovery – harnessing and celebrating the community spirit that defines us. We will also be there for local businesses with a $3 million Support Local advertising package to kick-start the recovery. We are backing business in this region. See page 21 for details.

The Oamaru Mail team is excited to be back and is looking forward to shining a light on the issues and the people in this community. We have been granted a government exemption to deliver this week’s edition in Level 4.

The lockdown has offered us a timely reminder of why we live, work and play in this magnificent region of New Zealand. The landscape has certainly changed and no-one can predict with any certainty what the future holds. But what we do know is the lifeblood of this region is our community spirit.

The Oamaru Mail has a vital role to play in uniting and fostering that.

It is a responsibility we take very seriously, and that is why we are launching our Support Local campaign in the Otago Daily Times, our community newspapers, online at odt.co.nz and on social media.

It is a rallying call for people in the province to stand tall and celebrate our place, our people and our future.

We are in this together.

Barry Stewart

Allied Press editor in chief

Rebecca Ryan

Oamaru Mail editor