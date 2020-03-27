Stay home and save lives

Can you remember what you were doing a couple of weeks ago? You know the day – Friday the 13th, unlucky for some.

It was a pretty good day for me. Just another day on the job, with some travel thrown in.

But the next day, everything changed.

The Prime Minister made the announcement that Covid-19 was becoming an even greater risk to the people of New Zealand, and that we needed greater restrictions to people’s travel, including much stricter requirements to self-isolate if returning from overseas.

“Is she mad?” people asked. “This is so over the top!” they said.

As we all know now, it wasn’t over the top at all.

On Monday, when the Prime Minister announced that we were moving from alert level two to three, then four 48 hours later, the reactions were even worse.

I never thought we would have situations in Waitaki where supermarkets would need police to sort out shoppers, but we did that day. Despite plenty of information letting people know there was an excellent supply of food and that there wouldn’t be any problems accessing food during self-isolation, some people went just a bit crazy.

Most people through this crisis have been kind, courteous and generous. That is what we are used to seeing, but hearing about superannuitants missing out on the small amounts of food they were at the supermarket for, and people getting pushed out of the way, was seriously disturbing.

I feel for the staff who had to put up with the bad behaviour, and it’s heartbreaking that there were elderly folk who couldn’t get the supplies they needed when they were already advised to be self-isolating, not to mention people on tight budgets and the workers and rural people who don’t get many opportunities to get their groceries.

Enough of the negativity, though.

There are so many people keen to do whatever they can to help others and that generosity of spirit is to be celebrated.

Over the next month or so, the best thing the rest of us can do for each other is stay home.

When you do have to go out, don’t take children to the supermarket, don’t let them play with other kids and if you go running or walking, don’t do it with others who aren’t in your home bubble.

To properly break the community spread of Covid-19, we need to keep our distance from others.

As the social media meme goes staying at home and relaxing. Let’s not stuff it up!

I will continue working over the month.

I know many others who will be carrying on work from their homes.

Not all jobs can be done from home, though, which means different things for different people, depending on whether they are in an essential industry or not.

Social isolation is a major concern, so please take the time to connect with friends and family, not just via messages and texts, but via the phone, or better still, video. The more you can do this, the better you will get through this.

And you can still talk to neighbours over the fence, just stay 2m apart and you will be fine. If you don’t usually talk with your neighbours, perhaps now is the time to start.

We are living in a rather extraordinary time, and that requires some extraordinary measures.

Do the right things and you will be helping to save lives.

Most of all, please stay calm, enjoy the special moments that you will hopefully experience over the next month, and if you need help, contact any of the groups which have been set up to provide help.

Contact numbers are in the full page public notice that the council has placed this edition of the Oamaru Mail

I wish you and your family all the best over the next month or so. Please take care and stay safe.