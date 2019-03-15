I’m a quitter! It’s true – and it’s OK.

Quitting gets a bad rap, but I’m not entirely sure it’s justified.

I don’t think I’ve ever actually been fired from a job. I have, however, quit jobs. If the pay is rubbish or your boss is mean and the customers are awful, here’s a simple solution – quit.

It feels great.

There are also times in life when I should have quit the situation and didn’t. I think I’ve regretted not quitting more than I’ve regretted quitting.

On the flip side, don’t quit because something is hard; don’t quit because you aren’t very good at whatever it is you are trying to accomplish.

You don’t have to be good at the thing to do the thing, you just have to do the thing to do it.

I recently got back into mountain biking after quite a few years out of the game. It’s been going quite well, really – I’m getting a bit fitter and a bit less squishy.

I joined the North Otago Mountain Bike Club and met some good people, I also learnt about dropper posts for your bike seat. I now have one of those on my wish list. Google it if you have never heard of one. It will change your life.

My lunatic pound dog is turning into a decent trail dog, too. Biking wears Hank out and makes him easier to live with – there have been only a couple of near crashes with him harnessed on to the front of the bike.

Mountain biking has also been going terribly. Life is about balance, after all.

On New Year’s Eve morning, with no beer involved, I had a stick go through the back spokes of my bike on the least stick-covered bit of track at Herbert Forest. I stopped really, really fast, dived head first into the ground and fractured my ribs. I whinged about it non-stop for the next week, but I still got up and went for another ride the next day.

I also did my very first race a couple of weeks ago. I was the worst, the absolute worst – and that is not an exaggeration. Between the hail pelting me in the face and the mud clogging up my derailleur, I finished the race after prizegiving, when most people had already gone home.

I’ve pushed my bike down many trails. I fall off when I’m not even moving and last weekend I missed a bridge and skinned my knee while my bike ended up in the creek.

Then, my poor bike had its own accident. It’s too tragic to talk about, and no, it’s not going to be OK (insert crying face emoji here).

My point is, do quit if you are miserable, don’t quit if you are crap!