Things looking up in Waitaki

Baby it’s cold outside, but things are warming up in the Waitaki — especially in Harbour St.

I’m a wine girl, but consented to a beer at Craftwork Brewery’s new tasting room last week and I am converted. I recommend the Bruxelles Ma Belle.

The new owners of The Collective Cafe got the keys on Monday and have plenty of vision and energy to bring to their new establishment. As a community I’m sure we’ll all get behind both these establishments as they enter new incarnations.

There is collective relief that the borders are now almost fully open.

Businesses are hoping to attract those with working holiday visas to the Waitaki, boosting sectors hard hit with lack of staff — namely, hospitality and tourism.

This boost comes in terms of giving current staff some much needed time off but also boosting the cultural richness of some smaller hospitality teams.

Voting is currently under way for the best hospitality or tourism business in the Waitaki Business Awards. Get behind your favourite destination, from boutique wineries, cafes and innovative accommodation.

Paper votes are available in the Oamaru Mail and online votes via the Business South website. We look forward to hosting all nominated businesses on August 13 at St Kevin’s College, with fantastic Waitaki grub from Bevan Smith and the team at Riverstone Kitchen. Tickets will be on sale from next week.

Celebrating Matariki — our first unimported holiday — as a region was an opportunity to take stock and look to the future. The Waitaki was abuzz with activity and reflection.

For business it is a future of abundance, as they expand and develop. Hyde Boutique is expanding to Ashburton and Style 358 to Waimate, taking some of the best of Oamaru to other regions.

These businesses flourishing in challenging environments is consistent with bankruptcy or insolvency levels being down by 50% since 2019. This is mainly attributed to Government support and IRD leniency, both of which will be drying up in the coming months.

New Zealand’s economy shrank by 0.2% in the last quarter. If this continues into the following three months we will technically be in a recession. Receding of the economy is mainly attributed to lack of supply; Gib, people, etc. Now, as the borders open and we look to the future, is the time to continue supporting Waitaki’s businesses and their new ventures, and hope Government lobbying gets some Gib to show up.

Rebecca Finlay is Business South’s Waitaki business navigator.