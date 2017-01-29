Charlee having her own stock sale

It is hoped a stock sale next month will raise desperately needed funds so a North Otago girl can undergo life-changing surgery in the United States this year.

In November 2014, Charlee McLachlan (4) was diagnosed with cerebral palsy after she underwent an MRI scan for an issue related to her lungs.

The left side of Charlee’s brain is affected, which means it affects the right side of her body.

Charlee’s right leg is shorter than the other. She struggles to do everyday things such as climbing into bed, getting dressed, sitting on the floor, sitting on a seat, walking, running and riding her bike.

Charlee’s parents, Anna and Duncan McLachlan, have worked tirelessly to raise the $120,000 required to fund the surgery and rehabilitation process.

The couple, who farm near Duntroon, have called on farmers to give stock such as ewes, lambs and cattle for the sale, to be held at the Waiareka sale yards, Oamaru, on February 13.

Whitestone Livestock stock agent John Cheesman will be auctioneer.

“I would expect the stock will sell pretty well … with this sort of thing, people tend to help out a bit more. There’s a lot of stock already being promised, so hopefully it works. The more stock we can get, the more successful it will be.”

He said all donated stock required the appropriate paperwork to be provided in full.

Mrs McLachlan said the family had raised about $50,000, with $70,000 still to go.

The surgery, confirmed for April, costs $87,000 while travel and accommodation is expected to cost $26,000 to $33,000.

“Not having enough for the operation three months out, it’s quite a sickening feeling some days. Just knowing the local support … it does give you that hope again because there’s some difficult days when it’s hard.”

Charlee will undergo selective dorsal rhizotomy at the St Louis Children’s Hospital in Missouri in April.

The procedure will involve opening the lumbar area of her back, the removal of the spinal cord and electrically testing the sensory nerve fibres. The operation is a permanent cure for spasticity.

Several local stock agents and auctioneers will be on hand to co-ordinate the sale, while stock will be transported by local transport operators.

For further information or to confirm a donation, people can contact Sarah Sutherland at rogerandsarah@rocketmail.com. Updates on Charlee’s progress can be found on the Charlee’s journey to SDR Facebook page.