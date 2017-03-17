A North Otago farm and an Oamaru meat processor have won awards in this year’s Glammies.

Officially known as the Beef and Lamb New Zealand Golden Lamb Awards, the Glammies were presented at the Wanaka A&P Show last Friday.

Doug and Jeannie Brown’s Poll Dorset-Texel won a bronze medal in Class 4 – Best of Breed: Open. Their lamb was processed at the Alliance Smithfield plant.

Oamaru Meats was responsible for processing the lamb that won silver in Class 2 – Best of Breed: Crossbreed. It was Texel-Perendale-Romney produced by Ranfurly farmer Charles Crutchley.

The overall 2017 winners were Forbes and Angus Cameron, from Ashhurst, Manawatu, with Growbulk lamb processed at Alliance Dannevirke.

The Camerons also won the equivalent beef competition, the Steak of Origin, in 2015.

To mark the 10th anniversary of the Glammies, a special award was given to the producer of the most consistently tender and tasty lamb throughout the decade. The winner was Oturehua’s Robert Gardyne, a finalist in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012, and last year’s Grand Champion.

“Consumers are now much more interested in the food they eat and where it comes from,” Mr Gardyne said.

“Reflecting on the past decade, a lot of effort has been put into the genetic make-up of the animal to fine-tune the lamb we produce.

“Gaining an award like this is a huge thrill and gives me confidence in what is to come.”

BLNZ chief executive Sam McIvor said the Glammies was a platform to showcase the farmers who produce the best lamb in the world.

“Our industry has made dramatic progress over the last 20 years with higher lambing percentages – up 25%, an increase of 93% of lamb weight sold per ewe wintered and it’s been done on two million less hectares.

“And even though sheep numbers have gone from 70 million to 30 million, we’re still selling similar amounts of sheepmeat through increased productivity.

“This competition recognises the quality aspects that are so important to the customer.

“The excellent results are a reflection of the work that farmers, processors, and scientists have put into driving these aspects of lamb production.”