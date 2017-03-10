Big Wheels day rolls in to town

Big wheels for kids of all sizes will be on show at the Weston Playcentre Big Wheels Day at the Oamaru Racecourse on Sunday.

The popular family event is now into its third year and this year’s edition is set to be the biggest yet with plenty of new attractions for families to enjoy.

Weston Playcentre president Rihi Salter said the centre had worked to improve the event each year.

“We’ve slowly taken our time with it . . . this year we’ve really tried to up it.

“The plan is to make it more of a cool thing to go to for older kids, whereas in the past it’s really been for kids at preschool.”

She said there was still plenty for younger children to enjoy.

Vehicles confirmed for Sunday include army jeeps, a concrete truck, a police car and paddy wagon, a mini truck and tractors.

Children can ride Steampunk HQ’s pedal punk bikes, motorcycles and the Lions Club of Oamaru’s Noddy train.

Other vehicles on static display will include a vintage fire truck, search and rescue vehicle, ambulance, army truck and helicopter.

Mrs Salter said a skate ramp would also be set up on-site.

Activities include bouncy castles and face painting.

There is also a tyre-changing competition.

There will also be live music on the day.

Mrs Salter said certain vehicles were more popular than others.

“The police vehicles obviously are a really big hit. “We’ve managed to secure two vehicles this year, including a paddy wagon .

“The kids really like being locked up in the back.

“Tractors are popular too.”

The event is the playcentre’s major fundraiser for the year and generally attracts good numbers.

Mrs Salter hoped the weather would play its part this year.

“We’ve had two years of not great weather for it, but there was still good numbers of people coming.

This year we hope it’ll be even busier.”

The day takes place between 11am and 3pm.

Entry is $2 per person or $5 per car.

Tickets for rides are $2 per child.