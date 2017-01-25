Business park gains 6th tenant

Another Oamaru business is set to relocate to the North Oamaru Business Park, as the site opposite Oamaru Racecourse continues to grow.

Apex Engineering has bought a section at the 22ha business park, which was officially opened by then Prime Minister John Key in August 2015.

Apex, established in 2007 and presently situated in Ribble St, will join Te Pari Products, Tyre General, Johnson Gluyas Tractors and Water Force at the business park, which is also home to Milligans Food Group’s animal feed plant.

Apex Engineering director Mark Hay confirmed the company had purchased a 3800sq m section behind Johnson Gluyas Tractors.

“Our current lease expires in a couple of years and we have secured a suitable section in the business park. This will provide us with the opportunity to develop premises to suit the growing needs of our business.

“We see it as an opportunity to modernise our operation and get in a more purpose-built set up.”

He said the company had enjoyed “steady growth” over the past several years.

Apex’s operation presently occupies an under-roof area of about 1300sq m.

Mr Hay said it was possible additional staff could be employed in the future.

“It’s too early to say, but we have enjoyed growth year on year, so we anticipate continuing that and we like to think there will be opportunities for additional staff there.”

Apex employs 14 permanent and five part-time staff.

There was no confirmed timeline for the company’s development at the business park, Mr Hay said.

Tony Spivey, of Spivey Real Estate, the estate agent promoting the park, said the sale brought the number of sections sold to 12.

“It’s been promoted widely, but it goes to show there’s a strong, positive feeling among the local community,” Mr Spivey said.

“It’s become pretty appealing . . . a lot of local businesses have taken the opportunity to build new and fresh, but by the same token it’s attracted out of town businesses too, which is great.”

He said there was still significant interest in the park from outside Oamaru.

In 2012, the Waitaki District Council entered an agreement with the business park’s developer, Oamaru Land Holdings, owned by Auckland businessmen Andrew and Michael Carpenter, to enable the start of the 17-lot first stage of the site.