An Invercargill woman with far too much experience of breast cancer has published a book to raise funds for research.

Carolyn Nicoll visited Oamaru on her journey through the country to sell books and raise awareness of her campaign. The book, One Step Forward – Breast Cancer Survivor Stories, features a wide variety of women writing about how breast cancer affected them.

They include a woman with connections to Oamaru who was diagnosed while pregnant, entailing an early birth to allow treatment to begin.

Former Silver Fern and netball coach Marg Foster also tells of her battle with breast cancer. She has become a motivational speaker, working with the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation to help give others hope and a sense of purpose.

Mrs Nicoll said all her family had suffered from cancer and she herself has been a patient. After working in her own business by day, she spent the hours from 5.30pm to midnight compiling the book.

The contributors were “fantastic”, she said. Most were keen to participate to “get the word out there”.

Funds raised from book sales are going to Victoria University’s Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, where it costs $120,000 a year to fund one cancer researcher, Mrs Nicoll said.

Each book costs $39. Copies can be ordered via the website www.onestepforward.co.nz.