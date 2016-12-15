Christmas tree draws positive response

Oamaru’s Christmas tree is in place, adding to the festive spirit around the town.

The tree was hoisted into place last Thursday on the lawn next to the World War I memorial, outside the Waitaki District Council offices.

A small crowd, many taking photos and video, gathered to watch a crane lower the tree into place.

It was decorated the same afternoon with large pink ribbons and an assortment of other decorations in shades of red, silver and purple.

Several strands of lights have been added since the tree went up, while the top of the council building’s clock tower has also been lit up for the festive season.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said the addition of several new decorations made for a pleasant surprise for those who ventured into town to see the tree and added to the town’s festive mood, which is now in full swing following Saturday’s Christmas parade.

“We all grew up having Christmas trees and public trees. For a while there we didn’t have one, so most people really love seeing it go up. I think it absolutely adds to the Christmas spirit around town.”

He said the locally sourced tree had been popular with local residents and those from further afield in the short time it had been up. Many had stopped to take photographs.

“There’s been so much positive feedback from locals and visitors as well, which has been great.”

The initiative is funded by the council.