A dynamic duo with a special guest is the latest gig at Oamaru’s Grainstore Gallery.

Hopetoun Brown, comprising Tim Stewart and Nick Atkinson, is touring with Finn Scholes.

The duo, who assure audiences they “stomp and parp their way into your heart with nothing but brass, a bass clarinet, two sets of tambourines and tonsils”, has been named a finalist in the Taite Music Prize.

The award is named after New Zealand music journalist and broadcaster Dylan Taite, who died in 2003. It was established in 2009 by Independent Music New Zealand (IMNZ) in conjunction with the Taite family. A shortlist is decided by a group of IMNZ members and 10 outside judges, then the winner determined by a 10-person panel chosen by IMNZ.

“We’re thrilled and very surprised as we’ve made the shortlist ahead of acts like Ladyhawke and The Naked and Famous,” Atkinson said.

“Our special guest Finn Scholes has also had some amazing news, being drafted in to Neil Finn’s touring band.”

Hopetoun Brown has accompanied the Violent Femmes on stage, played back-up to Marlon Williams at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards, and performed at the Wellington and Waiheke Jazz Festivals.

Its second album, “Look So Good”, is a departure from its debut album. Whereas the first foray was just the two of them, the follow-up includes guest musicians. Its first single, Hate I Don’t Love You, is a duet between Stewart and Tami Neilson, their first studio recording together.

Scholes makes his presence felt on vibraphone and organ, while Lawrence Arabia drummer Alistair Deverick helps Atkinson anchor the rhythm.

Atkinson said the Oamaru show “promises to be a very special night!”.