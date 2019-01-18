Fundraiser plans new task

Fresh from tackling a 26km fundraising walk along the Alps 2 Ocean cycle trail, Oamaru woman Jazz Walmsley is already eyeing up her next challenge.

In November, Ms Walmsley, and an ensemble of supporters, walked from the Oamaru Harbour to The Fort Enfield and back, in an effort to help fundraise for the Movember Foundation.

The 26km walk, which took her five hours and five minutes, helped her raise $2030.

Ms Walmsley said the nerves started to seriously kick in ahead of the big event.

“I was pretty nervous about it – mainly because I didn’t want to let anyone down who had already donated,” she said.

During the walk, Ms Walmsley and her entourage also posted live videos to social media, which attracted strong support.

“I had quite a lot of support – all of us did, which was really neat,” she said.

The hardest part of the journey was having to carry a 20kg vest on the walk back to Oamaru, while also braving inclement weather.

“That part of the walk back was rough, and I kept cramping up really bad, but I still managed to make it back,” she said.

Waiting for her at the Alps 2 Ocean finish line was her mother, her children, and members of the rural fire brigade.

“At the end of it I got a little bit emotional – I was like ‘holy crap, I’ve actually done it’,” she said.

“It was a really awesome accomplishment for me.”

Now, she plans to push herself even further by taking part in the Sky Tower Challenge in 2020 – an annual race up Auckland’s Sky Tower’s 1103 stairs.

The event fundraises for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand.

about how the long the Sky Tower Challenge would take her to finish, Ms Walmsley said her goal would be to complete the thigh-busting climb in less than 30 minutes.