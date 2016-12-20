Health centre opens satellite practice

The North End Health Centre has opened a satellite office in Wansbeck St, to cater for patients living in south Oamaru.

Junction Doctors, at the junction shopping centre, will be open between 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday and act as a duty practice on Saturday and Sunday between 10am and noon, and then 4pm to 6pm.

Dr Andrew Wilson, of the North End Health Centre, said the reason behind the opening of the satellite office was to cater for patients who weren’t always able to make the trip to the Frome St practice.

“It’s really one service from two convenient locations. It’s an opportunity to service our patients both at the north end and south end of Oamaru.

“We’ve got a lot of patients on the South Hill, so it’s an opportunity for them not to have to travel too see us .. We will have a doctor available five days a week.”

Junction Doctors, in the former Ray White Oamaru premises, will offer general medical services, ACC and sports medicine services, well-child checks, work place screening, medical advice for those travelling overseas or those who are recent arrivals, and advice on wellness and lifestyle choices.