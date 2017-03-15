The Oamaru Lions Club has capped off its 50th anniversary by completing its Oamaru harbour projects.

The club had always been an enthusiastic supporter of developments in the waterfront area, spokesman Freeman Willetts said.

“The club has put in hundreds of hours over the last few years carrying out such projects as the Signal Hut and assisting with tree planting on the cape.

“The Oamaru Lions Club wanted to do a significant project to celebrate their 50th year as a club, so in collaboration with the Men’s Shed, who have done an outstanding job in preparing the pirate ship, we prepared the support foundations, which was an enormous logistical undertaking for such a small club,” Mr Willetts said.

“This was followed up by the building of the deck and recently the completion of the walkway to the adjoining playground and the installation of seats on the deck.”

The club has contributed nearly $10,000 to the harbour initiatives.

It was “delighted to have been involved in such a worthy project” to mark its half-century, Mr Willetts said.