March Hares gather

Waimate is all revved up for the 31st annual March Hare Rally.

About 2000 motorcycle enthusiasts are expected to throng at the town’s showgrounds from today until Sunday.

“It’s just a heap of motorbike people that like to go for a ride and have a good time,” March Hare Motorcycle Club of Waimate president Graeme Lane said.

Participants began arriving yesterday afternoon to snap up the best camping sites. By tonight, the place will be filled with people enjoying live music enhanced by a professional sound and lighting team.

The bands playing this year are The Easy Hearts, celebrating the release of their new album Top Shelf, and Cold Kranking Amps.

Competitions are a major feature of the March Hare Rally. The main one is the Bike Show tomorrow afternoon, followed by a prizegiving.

“There’s some really fancy bikes there,” Mr Lane said. “A lot of trikes show up now. They can average around $50,000 now, some of the flash ones.”

Other competitions are tyre-tossing, a horizontal bungy challenge, tug of war, tattoo shows, and “a few new shows and games”.

Local artist Bill Scott will use paint rollers to create an original artwork on-site.

Stalls will sell food, coffee and motorbike merchandise.

A licensed bar is set up at the showgrounds. Participants are not allowed to bring alcohol. A breath tester is available for a gold coin donation and free tea and coffee are provided.

Mr Lane said no more than 20 volunteers run the rally.

“It’s quite a good booster for Waimate.”