Much to sustain interest at school

Let the creating begin.

The eighth annual Sustainable Skills Summer School, to be held in January, offers an opportunity to expand your knowledge of yourself and your community.

The Transition Oamaru and Waitaki District event offers 43 diverse courses, hands-on events and public discussions from January 20 until February 4.

This will be school co-ordinator Melissa Pronk’s second year at the helm, and she is looking forward to a programme which includes subjects as diverse as eating your lawn, publishing an e-book, creating sustainable business practices, mozzarella cheese making, backyard beekeeping, social media awareness

and biogas production.

The school will also include

the screening of a documentary, There Once Was An Island: Te Henua E Noho, and a different take on how to fix your bicycle

– a bike repair cafe.

Cycle Ventures owner Rob Connolly said organisers had planned a unique event away from the usual bicycle maintenance workshop they had run in the past.

“This year, we will be creating a free social event in the alleyway next to the shop, where we will have a bike repair cafe up and running there for a couple of hours.

“It will be a place where people can come along, sit and have a cup of coffee, chat and pick up some advice about fixing their bikes.”

The appeal of the self-help summer school programme has been growing in recent years, and organisers expect more than 400 participants this year.

Miss Pronk said the school created a platform for local people to teach and pass on their skills to others.

Highlights for her were the eating-your-lawn workshop – identifying what was edible in your back garden – and the documentary film screening.