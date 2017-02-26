Waimate Main School is preparing to celebrate its 150th jubilee.

Jubilee committee member Jo Carter said the event was scheduled for Easter weekend, Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16.

“We have a strong local committee of Raewyn Williams, Judy Clarke, Nicola Smith, Adam Rivett, Marie Van Kleef, Jo Carter, Jeanette Paul and Robert Todd and our new principal, Paul Cartlidge.”

Saturday’s activities would include tree planting, photographs, cake cutting, entertainment from Waimate Main School pupils and an evening social event with live music and a continuous supper.

On the Sunday, participants would look around Waimate and share afternoon tea.

Ms Carter said the school had reduced in size over the years from 750 pupils in the 1950s.

“The school’s roll sits now at about 90 children and is slowly increasing, especially with the addition of the children from the Morven School closure.”

Email jubilee@waimatemain.school.nz for more information.