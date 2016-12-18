The Waitaki Community Recreation Centre clocked up more than 1500 hours of sports and activities in the year to June, according to a report presented to the trust that operates the facility.

In total, between July 2015 and the end of June the facility was used for 1530 hours by several sports groups and other organisations.

That number does not include the use of the recreation centre’s gymnasiums or time spent at the facility by Waitaki Girls’ High School pupils, who at times have exclusive use of the facility.

The main users were members of the North Otago Basketball Association, whose 320 hours consisted of four-hour slots three times a week during the basketball season for games as well as training and tournaments, taekwondo (184 hours) for two hours twice a week, tai chi (168 hours) made up of four classes weekly, indoor football (70 hours) for three and a-half hours each week over summer and the Filipino community (78 hours), who play basketball at the facility.

The recreation centre’s rock wall is used for three and a-half hours a week throughout the year by the North Otago section of the New Zealand Alpine Club, and a various times by other groups.

Several community groups used the facility throughout the year, while it also hosted a small-bore rifle tournament, the North Otago Basketball Association’s under-15 and year 7 and 8 tournaments, a pacific volleyball tournament and a North Otago table tennis tournament.

Other events held at the centre included the Waitaki District Council’s Drive to Survive programme, the Waiareka Valley and Waianakarua Lions Club’s winter feed fundraiser, Farmland’s ladies night and the Pasifika Success Cluster fiefia night.

Meanwhile, as at June 30 the recreation centre had a total of 331 weights room and group fitness members.

Of those 196 were standard adult memberships, 63 active in age memberships, 55 high school memberships and 17 tertiary and temporary memberships.

There were 1059 casual users.

Waitaki Community Recreation Centre manager Diane Talanoa said she was happy with the level of usage at the facility.

“We’re really pleased with the ongoing use and it shows in the fact we’re still attracting new groups, individuals and sports to the centre, which shows it’s fulfilling its purpose.”

She said there was the potential to further utilise the facility.

“Obviously there are times when everybody wants it .. but there are other times when it probably could be used more. I guess we’re constantly promoting it through connections with clubs and individuals and through social media.”

However, she said most people heard about what the recreation centre offered through “word of mouth”.

Ms Talanoa is keen to see more expos, conferences and private functions held in the recreation centre.

“There’s been the odd expo through here. We’ve got two great big spaces and the park across the road. We can open up between the two gyms, so it’s really good for that sort of thing.”

She said the facility’s trustees aimed to grow its strong connections with the community and “initiate new activities, programmes and services to meet ongoing and new needs”.