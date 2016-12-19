North Otago residents who face Christmas alone have another option.

Tony Dudley, organiser of a community Christmas Dinner at the Orwell Street Church, urges people to seek out company rather than spend the day by themselves.

“Have you lost a loved one and can’t stand the thought of spending this Christmas on your own?” he asked.

“Do you have a daughter and/or grandson, but they live too far away to return for Christmas this year?

“Are you tired at the thought of washing dishes after sharing Christmas dinner with others who feel the same way you do?

“If you’ve answered ‘yes’ to any of the above questions, look no further – you’ve found the perfect solution!”

Mr Dudley said the Orwell Street Church community “would like to meet some beautiful humans to share Christmas Day with, hear some stories, eat and laugh, and actively choose not to be alone”.

The worst that could happen was that they may be asked to wear silly party hats, he said.

“The best-case scenario is we have a blast and you don’t do dishes alone (or at all) and people talk about this crazy thing we did and they, too, start to share their love and space and make friends, and the best part – in time there would be far less lonely hearts on Christmas.”

People who would like to join in are invited to phone 434-6168 and reserve a seat.

Donations from the public to contribute to the meal would be gratefully received, Mr Dudley said.

The doors open at noon on Christmas Day, and lunch will be served at 12.30pm.