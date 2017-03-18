Waitaki Girls’ High School is the place to be next Friday afternoon.

Its biennial gala from 4pm to 7pm will fill the grounds with fun activities, stalls bursting with merchandise, live entertainment, and plenty of food to sample.

Planning has been under way since the start of the year, with the Parent-Teacher Association and staff at the helm and pupils making items to be sold at the stalls.

“These stalls have a huge variety of things to entice shoppers, plus there are raffles, a tombola, bouncy castle, books, baking, pony rides, a chocolate wheel, raffles and a haunted house,” arts co-ordinator Sherilyn Hellier said.

“Business houses have been very generous in donating a wide range goods and services. Patrons returning the advertising flyer at the gala will go in the draw to win a $500 travel voucher.”

A monster garage sale has been added to this year’s line-up. It will offer everything from rimu furniture to computer equipment.

“Because of the huge number of garage sale items, the hall will also be open on the Saturday morning between 9am and 11am for last-minute bargains.”

Funds raised at the gala would go towards landscaping and furnishing an area in front of the school’s new library. That would allow pupils to take books and laptops into the fresh air and sunshine during interval and lunch breaks, Mrs Hellier said.