Oamaru’s new refuse transfer station, in Industrial Place, will open for business on April 22.

Waste Management NZ this week released concept drawings of the transfer station, which is under construction, that show the transfer station and a car park.

In September, the Waitaki District Council, Waste Management NZ and the Waitaki Resource Recovery Trust signed a memorandum of understanding to ensure the Oamaru community had a range of services available to manage the district’s waste.

The transfer station will open the same day the Oamaru landfill closes and will accept dry waste and green waste.

Any recyclable material received will be taken to the Waitaki Resource Recovery Trust site in Chelmer St to be processed, while deposited waste will be shipped to modern sustainable landfill facilities elsewhere in Otago.

Waste Management NZ South Island general manager Gareth James said the project represented long-term investment in the local community.

“We’re delighted to be working with the Waitaki District Council and the Waitaki Resource Recovery Trust in bringing the community a user-friendly and most economical solution for waste disposal following the closure of the Oamaru landfill.

“The refuse transfer station represents a significant long-term investment in the region of $3 million by Waste Management. We’ve been operating in Oamaru for many years and look forward to our continued work with the community.”

Waitaki District Council water services and waste manager Martin Pacey said the construction of another landfill was not an option as the cost was considered to be prohibitive.

Waitaki Resource Recovery Trust business manager Dave Clare believed the project would benefit the community well into the future.

“We welcome the solution Waste Management’s new refuse transfer station is offering the community in light of the imminent closure of the existing landfill,” Mr Clare said.

“It’s an important part of the overall mix in managing waste in the district. Alongside our focus on recycling and waste diversion, the community now has a variety of ways to handle waste and increase recycling activities in accordance with the principles of the memorandum of understanding signed by the Waitaki District Council, Waste Management NZ Ltd and The Waitaki Resource Recovery Trust.”

Under the Waste Management Act 2008, the council is required to promote effective and efficient waste management and minimisation.

The Ministry for the Environment collects waste disposal levies from all waste disposal at the landfill, and a portion of those levies is distributed to councils.

The council is allocated $75,000 in levy funding, which is used to support the Waitaki Resource Recovery Trust through an operational grant, land rental and site maintenance, as well as several other initiatives.