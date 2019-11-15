Duncan Drew had several reasons to celebrate Union’s win over Glenavy on Saturday.

The North Otago cricket stalwart became the fifth person to play 200 games for Union Cricket Club, he was the club’s top scorer (77) of the day and, after taking two catches, he also claimed the record for most catches in the club’s 110-year history – 189.

Drew played his first senior game for Union in 1993.

When asked for the secret to so many games, and catches, Drew kept it simple – “getting old”, he said.

Drew was wicketkeeping on Saturday, but has taken catches in a variety of positions over the years.

“People keep going ‘Are you still playing cricket?’, and [I say] ‘You have to keep active somehow’,” he said.

“Most of your mates you meet through sport, particularly team sport so I just like hanging in there, it’s great for the camaraderie.

“I wouldn’t play if I didn’t enjoy it.”

Unbeaten after three rounds, Union is the Borton Cup competition frontrunner this season and Drew said there was a good culture in the 2019 side.

“We have a good squad this year, half the time around club cricket, the team that can get nine to 10 consistent players tends to go well.”