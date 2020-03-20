Borton Cup finalists Union and Albion both had strong claims of this being “their year”.

However, neither side will lift the Borton Cup tomorrow.

On Wednesday, North Otago Cricket announced all cricket scheduled for this weekend was cancelled.

North Otago Cricket Association chairman Peter Cameron said the decision to cancel community cricket, including clubs, schools, programmes and training, for the rest of the season had been made by New Zealand cricket.

“We’ve never been in this situation before,” Cameron said.

“We’re disappointed, obviously, that the games couldn’t have been played . . . but that [decision] has been taken out of our hands and we can understand the reason for that.”

After a meeting yesterday, it was decided Union would receive the 2019/20 Borton Cup on points, and the Club 30 title would go to Valley, North Otago Cricket Association board meeting next month, Cameron said.

Last weekend, Union survived a scare against Valley in a tight encounter, while Albion had an upset win over last year’s champion Oamaru at Whitestone Contracting Stadium.

At King George Park, Valley won the toss and opted to bat.

Aside from a 59-run partnership between Geoff Mavor and Shannon Dunnett, the country side struggled, and was bowled out for 115.

Matt Lilley (three for 21), Garry Singh (three for 20), Brad Fleming (two for 19) and Jordy Whyte (two for two) all impressed with the ball.

But what looked to be an easy chase for Union turned out to be a lot more difficult.

Outstanding bowling from Cameron Grubb, who finished with three for 15 from 10 overs, left Union reeling at 92-8.

But Daniel Martin and Garry Singh’s calm heads saw Union home without the loss of any further wickets.

Across town at Whitestone Contracting Stadium, Stephen Halliwell pulled Albion back from the brink against Oamaru with a fine knock of 81 not out.

With his side in trouble at 57 for six, Halliwell forged lower-order partnerships with Paul Odell (15) and Andrew Searle (25) to steer his side through to 188.

Oamaru then collapsed from 88 for four to be all out for 140.

Albion captain Ricky Whyte said winning the Borton Cup would have meant a lot to his club.

Union captain Jeremiah Shields said his side was hoping to win the final, maintaining its unbeaten record this season.

“It’s been a pretty good [season],” he said.

Last weekend was the first time in four years Union had won a semifinal, and Shields said the team had been taking it one game at a time all season.