$23,000 profit for NORFU

The North Otago Rugby Union has recorded a profit of more than $23,000 for the past year as it continues to keep its house in order and look ahead to a fruitful year.

The union had its annual meeting in Oamaru on Monday night and chief executive Colin Jackson was happy to report a profit of $23,732 for the past year.

Jackson said the profit came from a slight increase in sponsorship, while some cost-cutting had also helped.

He said there appeared to be satisfaction in the way the union was tracking.

Club rugby was going well and two new coaches for the Heartland Championship in Jason Forrest and Nick Anderson had been appointed.

The goal for this year was to make the top four of the Heartland Championship and to make another solid profit next year. The union was looking to make a similar sized profit for the coming year.

North Otago had made the Lochore Cup semifinals last season before losing to Wairarapa Bush.

Player numbers were looking good, Jackson said, and there had been growth in the senior women’s grade.

Clubs were working hard in the junior grades and there was expected to be more junior players playing the game. Jackson said Athletic Marist had also put a side in president’s grade, so there were now five clubs represented in the grade – Kurow, Valley, Union, Excelsior and Athletic Marist.

The union had been active in getting overseas players to come and play in the area, but Jackson said the union had pulled back from that and decided to concentrate on local players.

Clubs could still look at bringing in players from overseas and many were still doing that, although local players were still the core of the club competition.

North Otago was set to have a Ranfurly Shield challenge against Otago in July and Jackson said details were due to be confirmed in the coming days.

Jackson was entering his 15th year as chief executive of the union and said he was still enjoying the role. It is believed only West Coast’s chief executive, Mike Connors, has been longer in a similar position.

