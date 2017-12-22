Addiction unabated

Jody Robinson can’t shake her Masters Games addiction.

In February, the Hampden woman will pack her hockey sticks and shin guards and join the thousands of competitors at the New Zealand Masters Games in Dunedin.

The sports-mad mother and farmer will jog on to the hockey field as part of her “Chicks With Sticks” team as she seeks another gold medal at the popular event.

“I started attending the Masters back in 2010 and raced a motocross bike in the Dunedin tournament,” she said.

“Sadly, I stopped to help a fallen racer and got my bike stuck.”

Since then, Mrs Robinson (39) has competed in as many tournaments as possible.

“I’m addicted to them – they are so much fun.

“Getting together and meeting all my friends … it’s all very social and that’s what the Masters is all about.”

The highlight for her was competing and winning a gold medal in the recent World Masters Games in Auckland.

She returned to her roots as a former youth representative hockey player and played for the Maniototo team.

“It was great being there and we got to watch the `grey sticks’ in action – those former Black Sticks have still got it.”

She plans to keep playing hockey competitively for as long as she can.

While she admits to being a bit lax at times with training, she said it was great to see all the older players still out there.

“There’s no excuse, really, for not continuing to play.”

Mrs Robinson is just one of dozens of North Otago sporting masters competing in the 29th New Zealand Masters Games. The event is expected to attract more than 5000 competitors aged from 18 to 95.