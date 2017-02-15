Union all-rounder Blake James is another of the young crop of North Otago cricketers making a name for themselves. The Otago under-17 and under-19 representative played his first Hawke Cup game for North Otago against South Canterbury last month, making a solid contribution with the bat. Daniel Birchfield had a chat with Blake about his involvement in our summer game.

Q: How are old are you?

A: I’m 18.

Q: When did you first get into cricket?

A: I started playing backyard cricket when I was younger and started playing club cricket when I was about 7.

Q: What attracted you to the game in the first place?

A: I just found it interesting as soon as I started playing. It was one of the things I loved doing.

Q: What do you enjoy most about playing?

A: The place you travel to, playing other teams that you don’t usually play and making friends with other players at tournaments.

Q: What was it like making your Hawke Cup debut for North Otago?

A: It was good – it was different from the other cricket I’ve played. It’s a high standard of cricket.

Q: Did you have any cricketing idols growing up?

A: Stephen Fleming. He was a left-handed batsman like me and I loved watching him – he was a great batsman.

Q: What are your long-term goals in cricket?

A: To try and go as high as I can and go overseas, hopefully, and play some cricket over there.

Q: How do you describe yourself as a player?

A: I’m a bowling all-rounder – I like to say I’m a bowling all-rounder, anyway. I’ve been working on my batting for a while and I’ve been getting better at it so I can add to my game.

Q: What’s your most memorable moment on the field?

A: Probably winning the Borton Cup last season for Waitaki Boys’.

Q: How did it feel to help break the North Otago record for the eighth-wicket partnership with Francois Mostert?

A: I didn’t have any idea we broke the record. I was quite surprised, really – we didn’t go out to break records or anything.

Q: How do you fancy North Otago’s Hawke Cup chances?

A: We’re going to need to win this next game and hopefully the other games in the region go our way. That will give us a chance to win our region.