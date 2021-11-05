The Marshall Smith Memorial Trophy is staying at Albion Cricket Club.

The Mungas took their first win of the season on Saturday, beating Glenavy by 156 runs at Centennial Park to retain the hotly-contested Marshall Smith Memorial Trophy.

Smith, who died in 2016, played cricket for both Albion and Glenavy through the years and the trophy was introduced in his memory in 2019.

Albion player Ricky Whyte said there were a few players in the team who had played alongside or against Smith, and he had explained the trophy’s significance to others.

‘‘Being the first win of the season was pretty special as well, and for Marshall, it certainly adds a bit more.’’

Glenavy won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Albion found itself in ‘‘a little bit of trouble’’ early on, until Amal Asok took control, finishing not out on 130 runs. Albion batted out its 50 overs, finishing 272 for 7.

‘‘When Amal came in, him and Stu [Slack] put on a wee partnership, and then him and Matt Finn kicked on. It was a pretty special innings from him,’’ Whyte said.

Asok, who joined Albion this season, was a ‘‘young fella’’ and his innings was impressive.

In return, Albion shut down Glenavy, as the country club was all out for 116 in 25 overs. Ross McCulloch (35) and Rodney Van Leeuwen (27) were the best for Glenavy.

Albion bowler Luke Duncan turned up in ‘‘fine form’’ snatching a five-wicket bag, and Anthony Docherty contributed three wickets too.

It was a good team performance from Albion, and the club was stoked, Whyte said.

McCulloch said the memorial match was always a ‘‘pretty big game’’ for Glenavy, and it was always important to play in Smith’s honour.

Albion was the better team on the day, McCulloch said.

‘‘They gave us a bit of a trashing. We were going all right at the start and then one of their batsmen made 130 not out . .. just made it a pretty tough total to chase down,’’ McCulloch said.

The pitch was ‘‘seaming’’ when Glenavy batted and Albion bowlers performed well, putting pressure on Glenavy to score runs.

‘‘It was just one of those days, it didn’t go our way but you always learn from every game.’’

Across the park on Saturday, St Kevin’s College beat Oamaru by four wickets.

Oamaru posted 195 for the loss of six in its 50 overs, thanks to Stephan Grobler (60) and Harvinder Sandhu (39 not out). St Kevin’s bowler Jacob Klemick took three wickets.

St Kevin’s College looked to be in trouble, losing three batsmen in 30 minutes, until the experience of Craig Smith shone through. The player-coach finished 130 not out and was assisted by Josh Phipps (40). They took St Kevin’s to 196 for six at the end of 47 overs.

Union had a good nine-wicket win over Valley, chasing down the Weston club’s 99 runs with ease, thanks to the Shields brothers Jeremiah (42) and Thomas (50 not out).

Tomorrow, Valley will host Glenavy, Waitaki Boys’ High School plays Albion and Union and Oamaru will face each other. St Kevin’s has the bye.