Tim Anderson has signed off a golden era in style.

The premier rugby coach has led Kurow to back-to-back Citizens Shield victories, the first time the Waitaki Valley club has achieved that in 45 years.

After Saturday’s final at Whitestone Contracting Stadium, in which the Red Devils beat Old Boys 36-28, Anderson announced he was stepping down after five years as head coach.

Over the past five years, Anderson has led Kurow to three finals appearances — including last year’s 39-year drought-breaking win over Valley — and Saturday’s victory topped it off.

‘‘It’s pretty awesome,’’ he said.

‘‘To do it two years in a row, I don’t think there’s a better feeling.’’

Anderson had a long affiliation with the country club, playing 84 premier matches and starting as co-coach, alongside his brother, Nick, in 2018. They guided Kurow to the final that year and eventually fell short to Valley 28-22.

Anderson, who has been head coach since 2019, avenged that loss last year, beating Valley 24-13.

Only five players from the 2018 squad were involved this year and player losses were what made coaching interesting, he said.

‘‘It’s quite amazing.

‘‘Other people arrive and they fit in and you do a lot of hard work to get them to where you need them — that’s coaching.’’

Through the years, it was the players who had made his tenure special.

‘‘Kurow’s an awesome club and it’s all about the players.

‘‘When you’ve got players that want to be coached it’s so much easier.’’

He had the pleasure of coaching some top›class backs in recent seasons, including Hayden Parker, Hayden Todd and Matt Faddes, but it was those who turned up every week and put in the hard work up front who gave the backline the freedom to run.

‘‘That backline will be the first to tell you you can’t win rugby without a decent forward pack,’’ Anderson said.

The Waitaki Valley was painted red last week ahead of the final, and the support the club received from the community meant a lot.

‘‘The supporters are unreal. You jump on the bus, you go to town and everything’s red.

‘‘It’s ridiculous.

‘‘When thing got going tough, you just hear them, that’s all you hear — that chant.’’

And things did get tough during the final — Old Boys made Kurow really work for the win.

Hayden Todd opened the scoring from a lovely chip kick by Hayden Parker and scored again after halftime. Parker was outstanding with the boot, kicking three conversions, four penalties and a drop goal, as well as scoring his own try right before the break.

Old Boys fullback Inoke Fisilau was solid, slotting three penalties and two conversions. Tini Feke scored a lovely try from a tap›and›go, Manulua Taiti — best on the park for Old Boys — drew on his experience to score, and Moana Samate showed his pace to score the final try.

Old Boys came within two points, thanks to Samate’s try, but Parker’s boot brought Kurow home, a drop›goal in the 78th minute sealing the victory.

Kurow captain Josh Reid said the side wanted to get the win for Anderson.

‘‘You just couldn’t find a more passionate guy. He almost puts his rugby coaching before his work,’’ Reid said.

Anderson said it was time for him to move on a and give someone else an opportunity to coach. He thanked the players, club and supporters who backed him through the years.

‘‘One thing about coaching is you want to leave the club better than you found it. I think I’ve done that,’’ Anderson said.