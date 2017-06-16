Another big haul for Oamaru swimmers

A haul of 64 medals came back with the Oamaru Swim Club from its latest meet at the Neptune Swim Club in Dunedin.

The Queen’s Birthday Weekend meet was a resounding success for the Oamaru club, which finished second on points and posted a remarkable 180 personal-best times across the 36-strong squad.

Top performers included Iessha Mansfield (14), who claimed three gold medals (50m, 100m, 400m freestyle) as well as a silver (200m freestyle) in the 13 to 14 girls section, and Olli McDiarmid-Jones (10), who claimed all three colours with three golds (50m, 100m breaststroke, 200m individual medley), a silver

(100m fly) and a bronze (50m fly) in the under-10 boys.

Iessha’s older sister, Tiana (15), also won three golds (50m, 100m, 200m backstroke) in the 15 to 16 girls grade, while Danny Gilbert did the same in the 11 to 12 boys (200m fly, 400m freestyle, 400m individual medley), while also adding a silver (100m fly) and a bronze (50m fly).

Other gold medal winners included Deegan Croucher (10), Elenoa Asi (12), Imogen Keeling (12), Lloyd Fellowes (10), Corbin Fraser (12) and Mannix Fraser (14), while Croucher, Asi, Keeling and Fellows all came away with silver and bronze medals to add to their golds.

In total, the squad returned to Oamaru with 21 gold, 26 silver and 17 bronze medals.

The Oamaru Swim Club will next be in action at the third event of the Otago winter series, which will be staged at the club’s base at the Waitaki Aquatic Centre on July 2.

Swimmers from top clubs around the Otago region are expected to attend the meet.