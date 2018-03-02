Anything can happen in Borton Cup

It is as clear as mud.

Defending champion Albion will be the top qualifier for the Borton Cup club cricket semifinals next weekend.

Oh, unless Union beats Albion this weekend, leaving the two clubs tied at the top on points, and Union stealing top qualifier status by virtue of beating Albion twice in the round robin.

But wait, there’s more.

If Union beats Albion AND Waitaki Boys’ High School beats Valley, that creates a three-way tie at the top, and then the mathematicians need to delve into net run rate.

It is slightly simpler at the tail of the table, where Oamaru-St Kevin’s has the bye but is guaranteed fourth spot. Valley, last by 10 points, can go level with the combined side if it can beat the schoolboys, but Oamaru-St Kevin’s would still go through as it beat Valley twice in the round robin.

Phew.

Waitaki Boys’ warmed up for the semifinals with a crushing 122-run win over Oamaru-St Kevin’s on Saturday.

Rising star Scott Kitto led the way with a sparkling 93 off just 76 balls, hammering seven fours and five sixes, as the schoolboys posted 247 after being asked to bat at St Kevin’s.

Kitto added 64 for the third wicket with Francois Mostert, who had blasted 82 off 88 balls in a second-wicket partnership of 75 with Mason James (16).

Both Craig Smith (three for 36 off 10) and Ashley Abraham (three for 40 off 10) had good spells for Oamaru-St Kevin’s.

The combined side never really threatened to chase down the target, and it was dismissed for 125 in the 38th over, Abraham (25) and Jordan Bartlett (24) the only batsmen to get starts.

Blake Martin (three for 15) and Toby Johnson (three for 34) did the damage for Waitaki Boys’.

Next door, Albion clung on for a six-run win over Valley in a low-scoring encounter.

Regan George (41) was the only batsman in double figures for Albion, which slumped to 103 all out after choosing to bat. Andrew Fisher led the Valley attack with three for eight, while Nathan McLachlan and Hamish McKenzie added two wickets each.

In reply, Valley squandered a promising start to crumble for 97 in the 31st over.

Lachie Kingan led the chase, scoring 44 and adding 40 for the second wicket with Rhys Petrie, but when they and danger man Cameron Grubb fell, the tail was exposed.

Dylan Winter led the Albion bowlers with five for 43, and Kerry Weir added three for 19.