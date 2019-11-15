Schyuler Orr has some lofty goals.

The North Otago sprinter recently ran 100m in a personal best time of 11sec flat in Dunedin, and his goal for this season is to better that.

The 21-year-old, who is a 2019 New Zealand track and field championship 100m and 200m finalist, is also training the next generation of young North Otago sprinters.

Orr and the other North Otago athletes have amassed 27 wins between them in the past four weeks of Dunedin competition.

“I’m relaying information from my coach in Dunedin on to these athletes and things I have learned on my own,” Orr said.

“There are a lot of good sprinters coming through.”

Ben Smith remains unbeaten in the under 18 grade, taking his personal best 100m down to 11.57sec. In just his second season of competition he is on target to reach the national sprint finals for the under 18 grade in March next year.

Newcomer Jed Jabagat has taken 0.3sec off his 100m personal best, achieving 11.77 seconds a week ago and remains unbeaten in four sprint outings in his under 16 grade. He has also achieved impressive performances in high jump (1.70m) and long jump (5.74m).

Archie Mitchell, Briar and Shelby Johnston, Hunter Wilson and Sarah Jamison complete the team and have each achieved personal best times and placings in their first year of senior afternoon athletics in the Otago competition.

Much of this was due to the sprint squad Schyuler and his father, Graeme, ran for athletes, North Otago Athletics president Jeff Spillane said.

“Before now, most would simply start preparation for school, regional and South Island championships in March,” he said.

“Their preparation gives them great opportunities to go into those competitions extremely well prepared.

“There are lots of new members trying athletics and the club has established a core group of high school athletes who are now competing in the Athletics Otago Dunedin competition.”

The focus this season for the clubs junior athletes will again be the Colgate Games in January this year – held in Christchurch for the first time since the earthquakes.

While about half the registered athletes compete in Dunedin competition against other clubs, many compete solely within the club competition nights held on Wednesdays at 5.45pm.