The Waitaki Sports Awards have been postponed.

The awards, organised by the North Otago Sports Bodies committee and sponsored by Network Waitaki, were scheduled for March 14 but have been pushed back due to restrictions under the Red traffic light setting.

Sport Waitaki co-ordinator Pip Sutton said while a new date had not been confirmed, the awards would be held before the Otago Sports Awards, scheduled for May 20.

Sutton, who is on the North Otago Sports Bodies committee, said they ‘‘weighed up’’ alternatives of running the event with a 100-person capacity, or online, but postponing the awards was the best decision.

The committee wanted to celebrate the district’s athletes without having to worry about Covid-19.

‘‘We want it to be a memorable event,’’ Sutton said.

‘‘I think the biggest thing is that as a committee in particular, we really do want an event and we do want to recognise our athletes.’’

The format of the awards moving forward was unclear at this stage, she said. However, all category finalists had been selected and will be announced when a new date isdecided.

Two people will be inducted into the Waitaki Sports Hall of Fame this year, but timing would depend on the awards format.

The Hall of Fame was resurrected last year when former Silver Fern Georgie Salter, New Zealand squash champion Ann Stephens, and New Zealand boxing champion Emmett Gradwell were inducted.

New Zealand rally driver Hayden Paddon was still scheduled to be the guest speaker at this year’s awards at this stage, Sutton said.