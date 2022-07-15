It was an interschool rugby match like no other.

Torrential rain soaked Whitestone Contracting Stadium for the annual first XV match between Waitaki Boys’ High School and St Kevin’s College.

But both teams rose to the challenge, Waitaki Boys’ having the edge to beat St Kevin’s 12-5 for the Leo O’Malley trophy.

Waitaki Boys’ coach Mark Wilson said it was ‘‘awesome’’ for the school to retain trophy.

‘‘It’s always great to win in a blood match. We’re, as a playing group, over the moon,’’ Wilson said.

He praised all of the players for taking to the field, and their fellow school pupils and the Oamaru community for braving to conditions to support both teams.

‘‘I thought that was absolutely fantastic,’’ Wilson said.

‘‘Once again, it showed Oamaru has got two really good quality rugby sides.’’

Waitaki Boys’ got on the board at the 20-minute mark through a converted try to halfback Alex Wilson.

St Kevin’s tested Waitaki Boys’ in the first half but the boys in black took a 7-0 lead at the break. That was extended when Lotu Fifita scored just after halftime to extend the lead to 12-0.

St Kevin’s had most of the possession in the second half, and worked tirelessly to string phases together. Waitaki Boys’ defence was impressive, holding St Kevin’s out on several occasions before Evo Ridley finally broke through to score St Kevin’s only points.

Defence was always going to be the difference due to the weather and Wilson believed Waitaki Boys’ won that battle.

‘‘I felt we put so much pressure on them defensively that they weren’t able to execute so that was the difference.’’

He was proud of his players for showing intent on attack, even in ‘‘atrocious conditions’’.

‘‘It’s easy when you get out in those conditions to get very individual and just play on your own, whereas I felt that we still looked to move the ball.

‘‘I was really impressed by that,’’ he said. St Kevin’s coach Justin Fowler said Waitaki Boys’ defence was strong, and stunted his team at times. He was proud of his side’s effort in the conditions, especially the forward pack.

‘‘I though the forwards stood up and did their job quite well which was very pleasing,’’ Fowler said.

‘‘I thought we played pretty well, really, just didn’t take a few opportunities we had to get some points which sort of cost us in the end.’’

It was Fowler’s 12th annual interschool match, and he had never seen conditions as bad as last Friday’s.

Waitaki Boy’s also beat St Kevin’s 41›13 earlier this year in the Otago Schools Rugby Championship division one match, but the interschool match showed anything could happen, he said.

‘‘I know the weather’s a leveller but shivers, St Kevin’s› Waitaki blood matches . . .[it] proved again on Friday you can be at different ends of the spectrum competition-wise, but when you’re playing against the old foe it really brings out the best.’’