North Otago Cricket officials might have to dig out the rule books after tomorrow’s Borton Cup games.

Three teams – Waitaki Boys’ High School, Valley and St Kevin’s College – are tied for fourth on 45 points.

Which team ends up in the semifinals will come down to which teams have beaten which in the round robin, then most wins, and if nothing can separate them after that, run-rate.

Tomorrow, St Kevin’s plays Oamaru, Waitaki Boys’ takes on Albion and Valley has a bye which, this year, gives a team an automatic 10 points, unless the round is abandoned.

If neither Waitaki Boys’ nor St Kevin’s wins, Valley will go straight through.

It is more simple for the first three teams, Union (105), Oamaru (95) and Albion (65), which are guaranteed a place in the semifinals.

Union is yet to lose a game this season and, last weekend, accounted for Albion at the Whitestone Contracting Stadium outer oval.

Albion won the toss and made 148.

Alex Martin (42) and Tom Squire (30) were top scorers, while Brad Fleming (four for 33), Gary Singh (three for 38) and Blake James (three for 21) claimed wickets.

The second innings lasted less than 30 overs. A brilliant innings by Jeremiah Shields (86) saw his side home for the loss of two wickets.

St Kevin’s scored a minor upset at Weston, when it beat Valley by 18 runs.

Craig Smith led the way for the school side, with 104 runs, while Lachlan Brookes (37) gave support before the innings closed at 199.

Cameron Grubb (three for 14) and Geoff Mavor (three for 28) were Valley’s best bowlers.

Grubb (68 not out) also led the way batting for Valley, and had support from Neil Gill (28) and Shannon Dunnett (26), who were the best of the rest, before the innings ended at 181 runs.

The performance of St Kevin’s bowler Ben Kay (four for 15 off 10 overs) was crucial to the school team’s win.

At the Whitestone inner ground, Oamaru beat Waitaki Boys’ by six wickets.

Waitaki Boys’ won the toss, elected to bat, and scored 153.

Liam Mavor (52) was the driving force for Waitaki Boys’, with crucial support from player-coach Angus Philpott (28) and Sam Keno (18). Mavor and Keno had a sixth wicket partnership of 77.

Stefan Grobler (four for 20) and Reece Curle (two for 36) were the successful Oamaru bowlers.

Oamaru, inspired by Nick Johnston (91) and Jordan Bartlett (24 not out), who featured in a second-wicket stand of 79, saw Oamaru through to the required 158 runs in the 29th over.

Mavor took two for 18 off his seven overs.