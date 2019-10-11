Stuart Beattie has taken another step in his riding career.

The Waitaki Boys’ High School pupil rode for the American Quarter Horse Association New Zealand youth team in a transtasman competition in Taupo last week.

The team was beaten by its Australian opposition, but Stuart (17) capped off a succesful competition by winning the ranch riding event.

The transtasman competition was judged in several disciplines: horsemanship, showmanship, trail riding (completing a course including a bridge and a gate), pleasure riding (displaying the movement of the horse) and reining (riding in a fast pattern).

Stuart also placed fourth in the trail riding, sixth in showmanship, sixth in versatility, eighth in the hunter under saddle, and 10th in the hunt seat equitation.

Before the transtasman event, Stuart took part in a two-day theory clinic with an American judge. After the competition, he took part in a two-day ridden clinic.

He has applied to be considered for the World Cup youth team which will compete in the Netherlands in July 2020.

The team will be announced in January next year.