Ben Mavor emerges op in battle of families

Ben Mavor claimed final bragging rights after an almighty family battle at Weston in the final round of the Borton Cup last Saturday.

Mavor took six wickets to guide Waitaki Boys’ High School to a 61-run win over Valley in a low-scoring game.

Defending a moderate total of 136, the schoolboys demolished Valley for just 75 in the 21st over, Mavor finishing with the exceptional figures of six for 10 off five overs, and Mason James chipping in with two wickets.

Cameron Grubb (29) was the only Valley player to get a start.

Waitaki Boys’ won the toss and elected to bat but the top order crumbled, and player-coach Francois Mostert was left to pick up the pieces with a patient 42.

Grubb led the Valley bowlers with a fine spell of four for 11 off 8.1 overs, and Andrew Harding took two for 29.

A feature of the game was the family connection.

Stefan Mavor and Roly Senior were in the Valley XI, and respective sons Ben Mavor and Sam Senior were in the school team. Father and son Tim and Rhys Petrie also both played for Valley.

At King George Park, Albion confirmed the minor premiership with a 111-run win over old rival Union.

Albion slumped, losing three wickets inside the first two overs, before two crucial partnerships.

Brad Kernahan (72) and Jonty Naylor (28) put on 70 for the fourth wicket, and Kernahan then put on 84 with Dylan Winter (42) as Albion reached 192 for nine.

For Union, Brad Fleming, Phil Crossan and Blake James each took two wickets.

Kernahan completed a superb all-round performance by taking four wickets in an over, including a hat-trick, to demolish Union for 81.

Winter and Sam Fleming each grabbed two wickets for Albion.

Scott Kitto had a day to remember on Monday.

The Waitaki Boys’ High School First XI bowler grabbed a hat-trick in an abbreviated interschool against Timaru Boys’ High School in Oamaru.

Kitto finished with five wickets for just six runs off his four overs as Timaru Boys’ was rolled for only 69 in an interschool reduced to a twenty20 clash due to bad weather.

Kitto then smacked 35 not out as Waitaki Boys’ chased down the target with five wickets and nearly six overs to spare.