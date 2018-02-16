Darts will fly when the Clubs New Zealand Darts Association holds its 50th South Island darts tournament in Oamaru.

The tournament will be held over five days, starting on February 27 and finishing on March 3, at the Oamaru Club.

Jason Milne, president of the Oamaru Club darts section, said he was excited about the event.

Mr Milne believed it was both a privilege and an honour to be able to host such an important darts event in Oamaru.

“I’m overwhelmed, really,” he said.

Entries for this year’s tournament were also higher than at other South Island tournaments held in the past, he said.

Hosting the event in North Otago meant the tournament attracted higher numbers.

“Bluff don’t like to go to Blenheim and vice versa – so we get the benefits of that,” Mr Milne said.

Previously, the Oamaru Club has hosted South Island darts tournaments in 2014 and 2016.

“Everything is here – it’s just a matter of putting it all together,” Mr Milne said.

More than 300 darts players from every darts club across the South Island will be turning up to attend the event.

Mr Milne, who has been a member of the Oamaru Club darts section for about 12 years, said the 50th jubilee was originally scheduled to take place at the Hornby Club.

However, the venue was changed to the Oamaru Club due to ongoing renovations at the Christchurch club.

“Pretty much everyone wanted it here.”

Many people who were attending this year’s event had booked in their accommodation last year.

“I’m told all the motels are full,” Mr Milne said.

Darts players famously enjoy a tipple, and the Oamaru Club is taking care to provide sober drivers throughout the week.

“There are vans that’ll be running all the time,” Mr Milne said.

Support from around the community had played a big role in keeping darts active in North Otago, he said.

He hoped young people around North Otago would consider joining darts to keep the sport thriving.