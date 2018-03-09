North Otago club cricket has reached the pointy end of the season. Hayden Meikle casts his eye over the Borton Cup semifinals.

ALBION v OAMARU-SKC

Where: Centennial Park outer oval.

When: Tomorrow, 12.30pm.

History: Albion won its 20th Borton Cup last year, and has won four of the past five titles. It is 10 years since Oamaru-SKC last won the Borton Cup – as Oamaru.

Form: Favours Albion reasonably strongly. The Mungers qualified No1, and have been beaten only once in the Borton Cup all season. Oamaru-SKC won its opening game in the competition but won only one more Borton Cup game.

Key Albion players: The usual suspects – Brad Kernahan, Regan George, Dylan Winter, Ricky Whyte, Stephen Helliwell and Jonty Naylor. Albion always seems to get a contribution from one of that group.

Key Oamaru-SKC players: Ash Abraham is a class act and is nearing 500 runs for the season. North Otago all-rounder Craig Smith and the explosive James Ferris, if available, also need to fire.

WAITAKI BOYS’ v UNION

Where: Centennial Park oval.

When: Tomorrow, 12.30pm.

History: Waitaki Boys’ has had a golden era, winning the Borton Cup in 2016 for the first time in 48 years and returning to the final last summer. Union leads all clubs with 35 Borton Cups but has not had its name on the trophy since 2012, a drought by its standards.

Form: The schoolboys qualified second but were beaten by Union when the sides clashed last month. Union started the season reasonably well but has lost two of its last three.

Key Waitaki Boys’ players: Francois Mostert, with both bat and ball, will again be asked to set the standard. But Mason James, Scott Kitto and the rising Ben Mavor are all capable.

Key Union players: All eyes will be on Sam Bastin, far and away the most prolific batsman in the competition this summer with 623 runs. Blake James, Matt Lilley and Hayden Creedy lead a potent bowling attack, and Glynn Cameron and Duncan Drew surely fancy getting their hands on the cup again.