The basketball future looks bright at Waitaki Boys’ High School.

The Oamaru school’s junior team sailed to victory in the Otago secondary schools competition last week.

A crushing 82-38 win over Otago Boys’ High School in the final capped a perfect 13-0 season in the competition, and was revenge for losing in the final to the same team last year.

Waitaki, which last won the competition in 2014, reached the final with a 68-32 win over John McGlashan College.

Coach Ian Cathcart said the Waitaki juniors, who travel to Dunedin every week to play in the competition, produced an outstanding performance in the final.

“Everybody did their job and executed the game plan well,” Cathcart said.

“Now our focus is on South Islands, which start this Saturday in Ashburton.”