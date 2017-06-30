Brave start for Twizel

A bold newcomer gave an established powerhouse a mighty fright in the latest round of North Otago premier netball.

Twizel, making its first appearance after being promoted into the top grade, shocked defending champion Valley Gold to take an 11-7 lead after the first quarter.

Normal service then resumed, Valley Gold overcoming its slow start to lead 20-16 at halftime and 34-23 at the three-quarter mark before pushing to a 43-31 win.

Wing defence Sarah Newlands inspired Valley Gold’s comeback with a superb performance, providing a rugged line of defence and popping up to back up her attackers.

In a thriller between two school teams, St Kevin’s College A beat Waitaki Girls’ High School Wildfire 34-30.

St Kevin’s led 12-5 after the first quarter but Wildfire, led by talented goal defence Nicole Lowen and the Fifita sisters, Taneisha and Losa, in the shooting circle, roared back to level the scores, 17-17 at halftime.

St Kevin’s edged two goals ahead at the three-quarter mark and maintained its control to the final whistle.

There was another tight clash between WGHS Lightning Strike and Valley Silver.

Lightning Strike led by one goal after the first quarter, two goals at halftime and three goals after three quarters, only really taking charge in the final quarter on its way to a 34-27 win.

Brianna Weir (WA) played with confidence for the schoolgirls, feeding the circle well and claiming plenty of intercepts, while year 9 players Imani Swart (C) and Brylee Milmine (GD) handled the step up well.

Valley Silver defenders Seni Lafoou and Lisa Fenwick each did a fine job of patrolling the circle.

Maheno, led by outstanding defence from Mel Smith and Micayla Brenssell, shut down Athletic 35-16.