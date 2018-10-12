Saints Trampoline Club member Caitlin Middlemiss (17) exceeded her expectations and has become the newest national champion from the Waitaki district.

Last week, she won two gold medals at the New Zealand gymnastics championships in Tauranga.

She claimed first place in both the double mini and trampoline events in the 17 years and over division of the competition.

Middlemiss, along with other members of the Saints club, travelled to Tauranga as part of an Aorangi regional team to compete in the championships.

“It was really good – I had a lot of fun,” she said.

The hardest part of the championships was trying to do her best in front of the judges, she said.

“You only had one go at it.”

Initially, she had some doubt in her mind after struggling to nail her routines in the heats.

However, her opponents followed suit, which gave her the confidence to succeed in her final run.

Winning the gold medals was a proud moment, she said.

To prepare for the championships, Middlemiss trained several days a week for months.

The best part of the event was getting to catch up with friends who were also competing in the competition.

“It was chilled out, really,” she said.

“We’re all supportive of each other. There was a lot of support.”

Originally a gymnast, Middlemiss started trampolining three years ago.

After years of competing in gymnastics, she decided to give trampolining a “crack”.

“I would’ve stayed in gymnastics if I had been in somewhere like Christchurch because of the high level of coaching.”

Middlemiss will compete in another gymnastics-trampoline competition in about six weeks.

She hopes to stick with the sport while studying at university next year.