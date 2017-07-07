Young Oamaru trampolinist Caitlin Middlemiss has put in the hard yards over the past several months – and her effort has paid off.

The 16-year-old recently came away from the South Island trampolining championships, held in Christchurch, with two titles in the 15-16 years section.

Middlemiss, a year 12 pupil at St Kevin’s College who represents the Saints Trampoline Club, won the trampoline and double mini, which she described as a “cross between tumbling and trampolining”.

“The hard work is paying off, finally,” Middlemiss said.

“I had a mental block during the week so I had to make my routine quite simple.”

It proved enough to impress the judges, who looked out for aspects such as straight legs, degrees of difficulty and height.

Her performance means she qualifies for the national championships in Christchurch in October.

Middlemiss enjoyed competing at a high level and said she would be putting in plenty of hard work over the next few months.

She credited coach Michelle Johnson for her success.

“She’s really positive. She tries to encourage me and she’s really confident, which also helps because that gives me confidence.”

Middlemiss believed success in trampolining was about mentality over physical prowess.

“You need both aspects, but you need a good mentality to achieve more things.”