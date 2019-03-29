Glynn Cameron did not have to worry too much about nerves before he notched up a significant career milestone this season.

He had no idea how close he was to getting there.

The Union Cricket Club stalwart recently brought up 6000 senior runs and 300 senior wickets for the club, becoming the first player to achieve the feat since the club was established in 1909.

Cameron, a veteran of 324 senior grade matches, said it was not until his brother, Union statistician Scott, told him after the fact that he realised what he had done.

“I didn’t really know about it, honestly,” Glynn Cameron said.

“It’s just luck, I suppose. Three hundred wickets is probably a bigger achievement than runs because I always thought of myself as a batsman more than a bowler.

“He told me later on, once I had done it. I was batting awful and bowling not too bad. It shows how long I’ve been toiling away for, but it’s a pretty cool achievement and it’s good for club history and all that.

“It’s definitely an achievement and something you can’t take away from me now.”

Fittingly, both milestones came at Union’s home ground, King George Park.

Cameron’s 300th wicket came when he trapped Albion’s Amber Cunningham lbw for 1 on February 2.

His 6000th run came a week later, when he picked up a single off the bowling of Valley’s Dean Paterson.

Asked if his team-mates did anything to celebrate the milestone, Cameron said it was fortunate for him they did not know either because it “probably would have cost me a few beers”.

“If anyone does anything, they’re pretty keen for that person to shout a crate.”

When Cameron first arrived on the senior club scene in the early 1990s as a teenager fresh out of high school, he reinvented himself from a legspinner to a “very slow medium-pacer”, a change that obviously worked.

Always handy with the bat, now with 6009 senior runs, Cameron said his only regret was that his average of 22.51, including three centuries, was not a bit higher.

That said, he was more than content with his career as anyone with 302 senior wickets at 16.21 would be.

“I’ve had some good seasons and some poor ones as well. But, that’s life pretty much.”

He was inspired by the likes of Union life member Russell Payne, who scored a record 9101 senior runs for the club.

Cameron sits third on the club’s batting list and is eighth on the senior bowling list, led by Jack Maddigan and his remarkable 501 wickets.

“To be with that kind of company is pretty damn awesome,” he said.

Cameron hoped his record would be eclipsed one day. Whether that happens is something of an unknown, but he would not be surprised if it was.

“I hope so, I really do. I want it to be beaten because then it shows the club is alive .. records are only made to be broken in the end.”